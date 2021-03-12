Vaccination-Day 56: 2.80 cr doses administered till now

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 2.80 crore on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 2,80,05,817 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 8 p.m. on Friday.

These include jabs 72,84,406 health care workers who have taken the first dose and 41,76,446 who have taken the second dose, while 72,15,815 frontline workers have been administered the first dose, and 9,28,751 the second dose.