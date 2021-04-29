Vaccine misinformation: Madras HC grants anticipatory bail to actor, imposes fine

Chennai, April 29 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to actor Mansoor Ali Khan in a case related to spreading misinformation against the Covid vaccine. Justice M Dhandapani asked the actor to pay Rs 2 lakh to the Health secretary to purchase Covishield vaccine as a condition for bail.

Mansoor Ali Khan was charged by the Chennai police over the statements made by him in front of a private hospital where actor Vivekh was admitted after he suffered a massive heart attack on April 16. Khan had said that Vivekh had suffered a heart attack after taking the Covid vaccine on April 15 and this statement had gone viral.

The Vadapalani police had registered an FIR under Section 153, Section 270 and Section 505 (1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code. Provisions of the Endemic Act and the Disaster Management Act were also invoked against him.

Mansoor Ali Khan had deposed before the court that his statement in front of the private hospital was owing to an emotional outburst and that he had not intended to hurt anyone.

