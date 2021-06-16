Vadivelu agrees to offset the losses of Imsai Arasan!

According to reliable sources in the industry, legendary comedy actor Vadivelu has agreed to offset the losses incurred to producer Shankar.
Yes, in the agreed Rs 6C loss, Vadivelu has come forward to immediately give back Rs 4C. The remaining amount will be settled to Shankar in installments.
Director Shankar has also understood the situation and agreed to Vadivelu's request. With this new agreement, the red card against Vadivelu has been removed and he is now free to sign any new films in Tamil.
Vadivelu was last seen in Vijay's Mersal and we hear that he is planning to make a comeback with a heroic film. With this agreement, it's also quite clear that Imsai Arasan 24aam Pulikesi is shelved.