Vadivelu heaps praise on MK Stalin, donates 5 lakhs

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin by saying that he has kept the pandemic situation under control.
"He spoke to me like someone who hails from an ordinary family. I've taken two doses of my COVID 19 Vaccine and ready to take forty more", said Vadivelu on a lighter note. Vadivelu has also donated 5 lakhs towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's COVID19 relief fund.
On answering the question on his comeback to films, the actor said: "Good things will happen".
Sources say that the legal tussle between Vadivelu and director Shankar over Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi has been sorted out. Vadivelu will soon start signing more films. There are also talks to revive Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi but nothing has been confirmed yet by the makers.