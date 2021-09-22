Vadivelu meets Udhayanidhi Stalin! What's brewing?

After meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Vadivelu has said that a good time has begun for him and as he mentioned, the red card issued by TFPC was also lifted. He has also signed a film with director Suraj for Lyca Productions and the actor is in talks with a few leading directors and producers for his upcoming films.

The latest is that Vadivelu has also met MK Stalin's son and Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday.



Though Vadivelu calls it a courtesy meet, sources say that Udhay has been a well-wisher to the comedy actor from the beginning. Udhay is also said to have helped Vadivelu in his comeback.



Will Vadivelu and Udhay act together in an upcoming film? We will know in the coming days...