Vadivelu says 'no' to historical films!

After becoming a hero, Vadivelu had mostly appeared in historical comedies, his Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikecei, Thenali Raman, and even Indhiralogathil Na Alagappan belong to the period zone. His comedy spy thriller Eli was also set in the 1960s.

Now, Vadivelu has said in a media interaction that he will not act in historical films henceforth. The comedy actor has also said that there is no competition for him in the film industry and he only competes with himself. "I want to outperform my previous works in my upcoming films", said the actor.