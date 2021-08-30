Vadivelu signs five films with Lyca including two heroic flicks!

Comedy actor Vadivelu has signed a five-film deal with Lyca Productions. The first among the five films is Naai Sekar, a comedy entertainer with director Suraj of Thalainagaram fame
The film is based on Vadivelu's role Naai Sekar from Thalainagaram. Vadivelu is also likely to do one more heroic film, sources say that talks are on to resume Imsai Arasan 24 am Pulikecei but the project is yet to be confirmed.
After completing these two films, Vadivelu will appear in three more films with Subaskaran's Lyca Productions.
We hear that Lyca Productions will rope in Vadivelu for their three biggies in the coming years. These films will have leading stars and Vadivelu will be seen playing the lead comedian.
Vadivelu has also been flooded with lucrative offers from the producers of Tamil cinema