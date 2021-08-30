Vadivelu signs five films with Lyca including two heroic flicks!

Comedy actor Vadivelu has signed a five-film deal with Lyca Productions. The first among the five films is Naai Sekar, a comedy entertainer with director Suraj of Thalainagaram fame

The film is based on Vadivelu's role Naai Sekar from Thalainagaram. Vadivelu is also likely to do one more heroic film, sources say that talks are on to resume Imsai Arasan 24 am Pulikecei but the project is yet to be confirmed.