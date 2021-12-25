Vadivelu tested positive for COVID19 after his recent visit to London!

Veteran comedy actor Vadivelu is tested positive for COVID19. The actor recently visited London for the song composition of his upcoming film Naai Sekar Returns. Along with Vadivelu, the film's director Suraj, composer Santhosh Narayanan, his wife Meenakshi, and Lyca Production's Tamil Nadu head Tamizh Kumaran also stayed in London for the song composition.

Upon his return to India, Vadivelu was tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Though his condition is stable, the actor is hospitalized. We hear that Vadivelu is admitted to Porur Ramchandra Hospital and doctors are closely monitoring his health conditions.

We at Sify.com wish the actor a speedy recovery. Now, the rest of the Naai Sekar Returns team will also undergo a COVID test to make sure they are not infected.

