Vadivelu to act in a web series for Aha?

The hot buzz in the Tamil film industry is that the leading Telugu OTT platform Aha is planning to enter into Tamil. Aha is in talks with a few talented Tamil names to produce interesting content.

The platform headed by the visionary Telugu producer Allu Arvind has approached ace comedy actor Vadivelu to act in a web show for their platform in Tamil. Vadivelu has also been in talks to foray into the OTT and he is said to have given his nod to Aha