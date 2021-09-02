Vadivelu to get a whopping salary for his comeback film?

There is a buzz in the Tamil media circle that Vadivelu will be getting 10 crores for his comeback film.
As Vadivelu is making a comeback after four years, there is a good expectation for his next and Lyca Productions, the producers of his next have also offered a record remuneration for the actor.
We hear that among the comedian turned heroes like Santhanam, Yogi Babu, and Soori, Vadivelu has become the highest-paid actor.
The comeback film of Vadivelu will be directed by Suraj of Thalainagaram fame. The tentative title of this comedy entertainer is Naai Sekar.
An official announcement on the rest of the cast and crew of this film will be out soon!