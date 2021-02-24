Vadivelu to make a comeback with his 'Em Magan' director?

The latest buzz in the film industry is that the Em Magan director Thiru Murugan who also made popular TV serials like Metti Oli has approached Vadivelu for a comedy entertainer. But we have to wait and see whether the legendary comedy actor will give his nod or not.

A section of media has also reported that Sathya Jyothi Films will be bankrolling the film but there is no official confirmation from the production house.