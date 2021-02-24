Vadivelu to make a comeback with his 'Em Magan' director?

The latest buzz in the film industry is that the Em Magan director Thiru Murugan who also made popular TV serials like Metti Oli has approached Vadivelu for a comedy entertainer. But we have to wait and see whether the legendary comedy actor will give his nod or not.
A section of media has also reported that Sathya Jyothi Films will be bankrolling the film but there is no official confirmation from the production house.
Sources say that Vadivelu can act in Tamil films only after getting a clean chit from director Shankar's production house. Earlier, director Shankar had filed a complaint at the Tamil Film Producers Council against Vadivelu for delaying the shoot of Imsai Arasan 24 am Pulikesi. We hear that there is a discreet red card issued against Vadivelu.
