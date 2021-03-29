Vadivelu to use his popular Naai Sekar character for his comeback film?

Tamil cinema's legendary comedy actor Vadivelu is on a hiatus as the Tamil Film Producers Council has issued an indirect ban against him after he walked out of Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi. Now, sources say that the comedy actor is planning to make a comeback with his popular character Naai Sekar from Thalainagaram directed by Suraj.

Sources say that Suraj has made a full-length film script with Naai Sekar as the protagonist and Vadeivelu is said to be super impressed with the work of the director.

Very soon, Vadivelu is expected to start shooting for this new film and Naai Sekar is said to be the chosen title.

Vadivelu and Suraj are in talks with a few producers to bankroll the film.