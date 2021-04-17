Vadivelu's heartbreaking video on Vivek!

Legendary comedy actors Vadivelu and Vivek shared a good rapport despite their professional rivalry. Together, Vadivelu and Vivek had acted in several films and they lauded each other in many events.
Today, on knowing the demise of Vivek, Vadivelu was devastated and posted a video on social media from his hometown Madurai.
"I came to know about Vivek's demise through news channels. He was a good friend and we were fans of each other's work. More than me, he is capable of conveying any message with simple words. His words would register in our minds easily such is his caliber. He has done so many welfare activities and a very close associate of the late Abdul Kalam sir. I'm running out of words and fumbling at this sad juncture. I couldn't pay my respects to Vivek as I'm in Madurai with my mother. Everyone should stay strong, don't lose heart, Vivek will be with us. May his soul rest in peace", said Vadivelu.
Watch Vadivelu's video message here: