Vadivelu's next is 'Naai Sekar', in talks with Lawrence, Arjun, and Sivakarthikeyan!

On Friday, Vadivelu has officially announced that his new film is Naai Sekar with Suraj. While the title is registered by AGS Entertainment for their next with, Vadivelu and Suraj are confident that they will get the righty with amicable talks. The film will be bankrolled by Lyca.

When asked whether he would do a film with Shankar, Vadivelu said: "I will not even go near his side" and thus put a full stop to the rumors on reviving Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikecei.

In Naai Sekar, Vadivelu will share screen space with a dog. Suraj said: "The film will also have a leading actress but she is not paired opposite Vadivelu".

Vadivelu has also confirmed that he is in talks with Raghava Lawrence and P Vasu for Chandramukhi 2, Arjun and Sivakarthikeyan are also in talks with the actor.

On his good friend Vivek's demise, Vadivelu said that now he has the responsibility of filling the void left by Vivek.