Vadivelu's OTT debut is a web series or talk show?

It's almost confirmed that Vadivelu is foraying into the OTT space and reports say that the leading OTT platform Aha has convinced the legendary comedian to do a show for them.
While a section says that the actor has given his consent to act in a web show, others say that he will be hosting a comical talk show
Meanwhile, fans of Vadivelu have come up with an impressive design with the title Detective Nesamani, the character name of his popular hit film Friends.
Fans and the industry are eagerly waiting for the comeback of Vadivelu, who was last seen in Vijay's hit film Mersal. Due to the legal tussle with Shankar's S Production regarding Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikecei, Vadivelu is yet to return back to the big screen.