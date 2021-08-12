Vaibhav Ghuge debuts in music video 'Lagi Padi'

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge has made his debut in the music video 'Lagi Padi'. He made his television debut in the dance show 'Dance India Dance' Season 3 and is a dancer and choreographer for dance TV reality shows.

Talking about his debut in the music video, Vaibhav told IANS: "Usually, I am busy choreographing. But, this was a different experience. Nothing has been choreographed by me in this song. It's been choreographed by Imran Malgunkar. He knows how I put my energy into it. It's my first video album featuring as a lead. The dance form is Bollywood freestyle in the music video."