Vaibhav Rekhi pens sweet birthday wishes for wife Dia Mirza

Vaibhav took to his Instagram story and shared a throwback video from their romantic tropical getaway. The mesmerizing video sees Dia running on the docks in an orange coloured floral dress.Alongside the picture, Vaibhav wrote, "May the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face... #Happy40 @diamirzaofficial". The former Miss India reshared the post and captioned it as, "Husband" along with a red-heart emoticon.Dia Mirza and Vaibhav tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in February this year. Soon after, Dia announced her first pregnancy. The couple's son Avyaan was born prematurely on May 14. (ANI)