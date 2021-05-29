Vairamuthu returns ONV Award, donates 2 lakh to Kerala CM's Relief Fund!

After the juries of Kerala's reputed ONV Award said that they would re-examine their decision to confer Vairamuthu this year, the lyricist and poet has announced in a video that he is giving back the award to the committee.
Further, he also said that the cash price of 3 lakhs announced for him could be donated to the Kerala Chief Minister's COVID19 relief fund. Vairamuthu added that he is also donating 2 lakhs to the relief fund from his side.
"I thanked ONV Cultural Committee when they announced the prestigious ONV Award for me this year. But due to vested interests, I came to know that they are re-examining their decision. I'm very truthful, don't try to rub me. I'm giving away the award announcement to the ONV Cultural Committee. I also request them to donate the three lakh cash prize to the Kerala COVID19 Relief Fund. I'm also donating two lakhs to the Chief Minister Relief Fund. Let the brotherhood between Kerala and Tamil Nadu prosper. I thank Chief Minister MK Stalin, media, and world Tamils for their appreciation", said Vairamuthu in his video