Vairamuthu returns ONV Award, donates 2 lakh to Kerala CM's Relief Fund!

After the juries of Kerala's reputed ONV Award said that they would re-examine their decision to confer Vairamuthu this year, the lyricist and poet has announced in a video that he is giving back the award to the committee.

Further, he also said that the cash price of 3 lakhs announced for him could be donated to the Kerala Chief Minister's COVID19 relief fund. Vairamuthu added that he is also donating 2 lakhs to the relief fund from his side.