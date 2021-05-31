Vairamuthu says he will return the ONV award

Several personalities aired their protest against the decision of the jury to choose Vairamuthu, who according to them has been accused of sexual harassment by several women.

The announcement of the ONV literary award last week, to Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu, had started a controversy.

ONV Cultural Academy later announced that they will have a rethink about the jury’s decision.

Now Vairamuthu has announced that he will return the award, as he does not want the jury to be put in an uncomfortable position.

He has also said that besides the Rs. 3 lakhs award, he will add Rs. 2 lakhs, so that the award amount can be donated to the Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fund.