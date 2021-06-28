  1. Sify.com
Vairamuthu updates Rajinikanth's health condition, feminists unhappy with the Superstar!

Recently, Vairamuthu took to his Twitter page to update that Superstar Rajinikanth had called him from the US  to tell him that he is doing well and the health check-up went well. The National Award-winning lyricist added that he is updating Rajinikanth's health condition on Twitter so that the actor's fans would be happy.

However, feminists and the supporters of the #MeToo movement have expressed their disappointment over Rajinikanth's friendship with Vairamuthu despite the several sexual harassment allegations against the lyricist from singer Chinmayi and others. A few fans have openly asked Rajinikanth to cut ties with Vairamuthu.

Vairamuthu has penned many hit songs in Superstar Rajinikanth's films and they share a very good rapport.

