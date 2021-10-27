Vairamuthu wishes Rajinikanth on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran lyricist and multiple National Award winner Vairamuthu has wished Superstar Rajinikanth on the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honor in the field of Indian cinema. Vairamuthu also added that Tamil Nadu has many achievers like Kamal Haasan, Ilaiyaraaja, and Bharathiraja who deserve Dadashaheb Phalke Award.





"By winning Phalke Award, dear friend Rajinikanth has made all the film fraternities proud. Tamil Nadu also has deserving achievers like Kamal Haasan- Bharathiraaja-Ilaiyaraaja for the Phalke Award. Let's bring these talents to the notice of the Union Government", tweeted Vairamuthu.



A section of Rajini fans feels that it's a needless tweet at this juncture while others say that Vairamuthu is also eligible for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and his tweet makes sense. A few have also appreciated him for including Ilaiyaraaja's name despite he doesn't have a cordial relationship with the composer.