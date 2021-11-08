Vaishnavi Macdonald and Ashi Singh open up on their bonding in 'Meet'

Vaishnavi mentions: "I was so happy when I came to know that I will be playing Ashi's mother on the show. Ashi is a really sweet, sensitive and innocent girl and as I have worked with her before, I know what kind of person she is. She handles situations with a lot of maturity, even when she is angry. She never reacts in an aggressive manner. In fact, she knows how to handle people, handle situations without making things ugly."

"This is a very good quality that she has, and I love that about her. Even though I am much older than her, I have been learning things from her. I have seen her grow as an actor as well and I have this warm comfort level with her. There is something very spiritual and divine about this bond that we share. I feel the same emotions for Ashi that I feel for my own daughter and that's something very sweet and helps us play our characters well," she adds.

Ashi also shares her experience of working with Vaishnavi in the show and says: "As we both have worked together earlier as well, we share a beautiful bond. I remember that I always used to go to Vaishnavi ji to talk about my personal issues and used to feel so positive after talking to her, which really made us very close to each other. She is like my go-to person to talk to as she is a wonderful and experienced woman. When I got to know that she will be playing my mother's role in 'Meet', I was so happy, I cannot express it. She is an amazing actor and it's always so good to work with her."

'Meet' airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

ila/kr