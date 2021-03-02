Vakeel Saab second song to be released tomorrow!

The makers of ‘Vakeel Saab’ are all set to begin the promotions shortly since the film releases next month. ‘Vakeel Saab’ marks Pawan Kalyan’s new innings in films as he took a break from the film world to focus on politics.
The film, which is based on the Bollywood movie ‘Pink’, has music by Thaman. The first song ‘Maguva’ came out in March 2020. Exactly a year later, the makers are going to release the second song. The song might be released in a day or two.
Producer Dil Raju asked the team to intensify promotions now and release songs, and promos one by one.
‘Vakeel Saab’ has Pawan Kalyan playing a lawyer and Shruti Haasan as his female interest. Three other heroines – Ananya Nagalla, Anjali, and Nivetha Thomas, appear in pivotal roles. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film is slated for the April 9th release.
