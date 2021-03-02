Vakeel Saab second song to be released tomorrow!

The makers of ‘Vakeel Saab’ are all set to begin the promotions shortly since the film releases next month. ‘Vakeel Saab’ marks Pawan Kalyan’s new innings in films as he took a break from the film world to focus on politics.

The film, which is based on the Bollywood movie ‘Pink’, has music by Thaman. The first song ‘Maguva’ came out in March 2020. Exactly a year later, the makers are going to release the second song. The song might be released in a day or two.