Vakeel Saab to stream on Amazon from April 30

Vakeel Saab, which is the remake of the Bollywood hit, Pink, will be available for streaming from April 30 on Amazon Prime Video. It is going to premiere on the OTT platform exactly after 21 days of its theatrical release.

Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’, which hit the screens worldwide on April 9, is all set to be streamed earlier than the usual 4-week gap. ‘Vakeel Saab’ had opted early premiere on the OTT platform for a premium price as Vijay’s ‘Master’ did recently.

Sometime back, the producers of the Telugu film industry had collectively agreed to maintain a minimum of a four to a six-week gap between theatrical release and digital/satellite premiere. But after the pandemic situation, all these rules have gone for a toss.

If biggies like ‘Vakeel Saab’ stream on OTT platforms within three weeks of the theatrical release, it will have a serious impact on other forthcoming biggies. The family audiences would rather wait for the OTT release than watching it in the theaters.

‘Vakeel Saab’ is Pawan Kalyan’s comeback movie. Directed by Sriram Venu and produced by Dil Raju, it had collected huge money in the first four days. However, the rising number of the second wave of corona cases had affected the film’s collection later.

