Vakeel Saab trailer: Hits all the right notes

The trailer of ‘Vakeel Saab’ is here. The trailer gives us a perfect idea of how the film has been packaged – it tries to balance the mass elements and the concept of the Hindi original movie. The film is the remake of ‘Pink’. Going by trailer, the core theme is intact, but many elements are added keeping in Pawan Kalyan’s image.

Naming Prakash Raj’s character as Nandha is a clever idea. Who will forget that famous dialogue “Nuvvu Nandha Aite, Nenu Badri…Badrinath..aite enti” in ‘Badri’, shot on Pawan Kalyan and Prakash Raj?

‘Vakeel Saab’ is directed by Venu Sriram and has music by SS Thaman. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish in association with Boney Kapoor.

Shruti Haasan is the female pair Pawan Kalyan. The film is slated for April 9, 2021 release. Ananya Nagalla, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas are the three pivot characters around whom the story revolves.

