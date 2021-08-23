'Valimai' and 'Master' are the top two hashtags on Twitter!

Today(August 23) is the #HashTag day and Twitter India has revealed the top ten hashtags of the year from January 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021. Without a doubt, Ajith and Vijay fans have ruled the Twitter space.

Ajith's upcoming action entertainer Valimai is the most tweeted hashtag in the first six months while Vijay's blockbuster action thriller Master that was released earlier this year has ranked second. Hashtags like #AjithKumar and #Thalapathy65 (now titled Beast) have also topped the trends.