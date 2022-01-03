'Valimai' certified UA, runtime revealed!

Earlier this week, we had reported that the makers of Valimai will complete the censor process mostly by the end of this week. As reported by us, the Central Board of Film Certification has given UA certificate to the Ajith Kumar starrer.
The runtime of Valimai is 2hr 58 mins and 35 seconds. Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai fame has directed the film.
Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film while Nirav Shah has cranked the camera.
Huma Qureshi, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in this biggie.
Valimai is slated to release for this Pongal weekend. Interestingly, yet another Pongal release RRR's runtime is 3hr and 7 mins.
Here are some of the recent biggies with long runtime
Master - 2hr 57 minutes
Sarpatta Parambarai- 2hr 53 minutes
Jai Bhim - 2hr 44 minutes
Pushpa: The Rise - 3 hr
Annaatthe - 2hr and 44 minutes