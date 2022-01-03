'Valimai' certified UA, runtime revealed!

Earlier this week, we had reported that the makers of Valimai will complete the censor process mostly by the end of this week. As reported by us, the Central Board of Film Certification has given UA certificate to the Ajith Kumar starrer.

The runtime of Valimai is 2hr 58 mins and 35 seconds. Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai fame has directed the film.