'Valimai' first look soon with a release date!

Thala Ajith's fans are eagerly looking forward to the first look poster of their matinee idol's upcoming cop action entertainer Valimai . They have been asking for an update from politicians, cricketers, and many other celebrities.

The latest update we hear is that the first look poster of Valimai will be out very soon with a release date. Boney Kapoor, the producer of the film waited only to unveil the poster with a proper release date like the Bollywood films.

Directed by H Vinoth, team Valimai is planning to wrap up the remaining shoot in July, so now they are ready to launch the poster with a release date.

Directed by H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Nerkonda Paarvai fame, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Nirav Shah cranks the camera.

Valimai is likely to release for this Diwali.