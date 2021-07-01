'Valimai' first look with motion poster?

The latest hot buzz in the industry is that the first look poster of Thala Ajith's Valimai will be out this month along with the motion poster. Our sources say that the basic idea of the team is to unveil the first look and motion poster. Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has also locked the background score in March.

But the team wanted to announce the first look poster with the release date and hence, the delay.

Produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Nerkonda Paarvai fame is directing the film.

Talking about Ajith, Vinoth said: "If Ajith sir starts believing us, he would give full freedom. On seeing my work in Nerkonda Paarvai, he gave the chance to direct him in Valimai".