'Valimai' first single and teaser from August!

Thala Ajith's Valimai first single and teaser are likely to be launched in August. Sources say that the teaser might release for the Independence Day weekend while the first single will be out even before the teaser.

Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios and directed by H Vinoth, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film. Meanwhile, Sony Music South has snapped the audio rights of Valimai.