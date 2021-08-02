Valimai first single tonight, fans are excited!

The first single song from Thala Ajith's Valimai is all set to be unveiled later today in the night on Sony Music South's official YouTube channel and other music listening platforms.
Sources say that the track will have motivational lyrics and enough mass lines to glorify the image of Ajith. We had long back reported that the first single would release in August and the teaser of Valimai will also be out for Independence Day.
Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios and directed by H Vinoth, the makers will also soon head to Europe to complete the final schedule.
Touted to be a cop-action thriller, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in this biggie.
The film is likely to release in October.