'Valimai' FL on Ajith's birthday, film targets Independence Day weekend!

Finally, after the continuous request from the fans of Thala Ajith, the first look poster of the actor's Valimai will be out on his birthday (May 1). The makers are planning to initiate the promotions from May 1 and they are planning for a grand release for the Independence Day (August 12) weekend.

Director by H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai fame, the film is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios. Nirav Shah is cranking the camera for the film and Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music. "The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May 1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar's 50th birthday #AK50", tweeted Bayview Projects LLP's official Twitter handle.

The makers have completed around 90% of the shoot and the foreign schedule is likely to take off from next month.

Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in the film.



