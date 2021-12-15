Valimai making video is a big hit, sets the right expectations!

The making video of Valimai is a big hit on YouTube. The 3.03 minutes cut is a powerful, inspiring, and stylish video that has created the right expectations for the film. In the video, one could see Ajith's daredevil stunts and the humongous effort of director H Vinoth, antagonist Kartikeya, cinematographer Nirav Shah, and the stuntmen.

We could also witness the unfortunate fall of Ajith while performing a risky bike stunt but he immediately gets up and gets the action scene right again. Thankfully, the actor was wearing protective gear so, he wasn't injured.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, the making video also featured the repeated requests of fans on new updates from the film.

Huma Qureshi, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters for the film and Yuvan Shankar Raja is scoring the music.

Valimai is scheduled to release for this Pongal 2022.