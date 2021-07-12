'Valimai' motion poster hints that the film is going to be a mind game thriller!

Thala Ajith's Valimai motion poster is out on the internet. The video glimpse tells that the film is going to be a mind game thriller, all thanks to the caption "Power is a state of mind". Ajith looks super stylish and the film promises that the film is going to be high on action, especially the star's trademark bike stunts.

With a guy holding a money sack and a lot of bike chasing sequences, we also guess that the film could be a crime thriller on robbery involved deadly bike racers and how a cop, who is a pro racer himself nabs them!

Yuvan Shankar Raja's cool and stylish score also raises the expectation. Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, the makers haven't mentioned any release date but confirmed that the film will release this year.

To satiate the hunger of fans, the motion poster also has multiple looks of Thala Ajith.

Gopuram Films will be releasing the film in Tamil Nadu.

Watch the motion poster here: