'Valimai' motion poster soon, Ajith's rifle club pics go viral!

Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai fame is directing the film and Nirav Shah cranks the camera.

In a recent interaction, music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has confirmed that he is currently working on the score of the motion poster of Thala Ajith's upcoming cop action thriller film Valimai .

Sources say that the first look poster along with the motion poster will be out this month. The film also boasts an ensemble of actors including Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra.

We hear that the makers are planning to release the film in August or September of this year.

Meanwhile, pics of Ajith practicing at the Madras Rifle Club have become viral on social networking sites.