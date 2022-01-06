'Valimai' release postponed until Covid situation normalises: Boney Kapoor

Chennai, Jan 6 (IANS) The makers of director H. Vinoth's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Valimai', featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, on Thursday announced that they were postponing the release of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens on January 13 for the Pongal festival.

Producer Boney Kapoor, in a post on social media, said, "Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicity. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face hardships, and successfully complete our dream project.

"All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, the safety and well being of our audiences have always been at the forefront of all our decisions.

"Given the steep rise in Covid infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, 'Valimai' until the situation normalises.

"Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe. See you in the theatres very soon!"

The producer also said, "We thank our distributors in India and across the globe for standing with us at this time."

--IANS

mani/kr