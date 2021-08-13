'Valimai' second single is getting ready!

After the first single Naanga Vera Maari , Valimai's music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is getting ready with the second single of the film. Sources say the final mixing of the second single is underway but the team will release the second single only after the launch of the first look teaser of Valimai .

Produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paaravai fame, Valimai's first look teaser is likely to release for the Independence Day weekend.

While the makers have completed around 95% of the shoot, a foreign action schedule is pending for the team.

Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in the film. Valimai's cinematographer Nirav Shah has now started shooting for the Telugu remake of Lucifer with Chiranjeevi so, director Vinoth might seek the help of some other cinematographer to complete the final schedule.