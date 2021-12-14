Valimai team to release a making video soon?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that the Valimai team is all set to release a making video of the bike chase sequences in the film. They had earlier released a glimpse from the film that satisfied the fans and general audiences alike.
Sources say that the producers are also planning to release a teaser or trailer soon to maintain the momentum.
Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame is directing Valimai.
Huma Qureshi, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, Kartikeya, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in Valimai. Nirav Shah cranks the camera for the biggie and Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music.
The film is all set to release on Pongal Holidays 2022.
