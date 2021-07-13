'Valimai' team to visit Europe this month to wrap up the shoot!

Team Valimai is likely to visit Europe later this month to wrap up the shoot of the film. Though the press statement from the team had read that the shoot is over, we hear that the patchworkis being shot in Hyderabad now.
Slated to release this year, H Vinoth is directing the film.
Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bay View Projects and Zee Studios, the film also has an ensemble of actors including Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh, and Yogi Babu.
Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music, Nirav Shah cranks the camera and Vijay Velukutty is taking care of the cuts.