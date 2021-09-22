'Valimai' teaser to release tomorrow!

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Thala Ajith's Valimai is all set to release tomorrow with the release date. We also hear that the film is likely to release for Christmas Holidays but an official announcement is awaited. Produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Nirav Shah cranks the camera.

Huma Qureshi, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in the film while Kartikeya of RX100 fame plays the baddie.

Sources say that the Valimai team is currently busy with the post-production works. After the release of Valimai, Ajith has also agreed to do one more film with Vinoth and the project will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.