'Valimai' to now release for Diwali, to clash with 'Annaathe'?

Now, we hear that the makers are eyeing to release the Thala Ajith starrer for Diwali. It is worth mentioning here that Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is also slated to release for the Diwali weekend.

We had earlier reported that it's unlikely for the Valimai team to release the film for the Independence Day weekend.

Earlier, Ajith's Viswasam and Rajinikanth's Petta clashed at the box office during the 2019 Pongal festival and both earned good money for the respective producers.

While only a foreign schedule pending in Valimai, director Siva has finished Rajinikanth's portions in Annaaatthe and only a few days left to wrap up the film.

Sources say that both the teams will wrap up the remaining shoot and proceed with the post-production works once the country returns to normalcy from the second wave of the pandemic.