'Valimai' to release despite night curfew and Sunday lockdown?

The makers of Valimai have told the Tamil Nadu distributors that they are going to release their film despite night curfew and Sunday lockdown in Tamil Nadu. However, we hear that the distributors of the local territories in Tamil Nadu want the producer to reduce the existing price. The negotiations are on and we will get a clear picture on January 10.

Reports say that the local distributors in Tamil Nadu are likely to back out so, Boney Kapoor and Madurai Anbu are planning for their release in the state. Sources also say that in two weeks, Valimai will also be premiered on an OTT platform if there is a lockdown in the state.

As of now, Valimai is scheduled to release on January 13. Directed by H Vinoth, Huma Qureshi, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in this biggie.