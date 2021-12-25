Valimai to release in Telugu and Hindi!

It's almost official, the makers of Ajith Kumar's Valimai have decided to dub and release their film in Telugu and Hindi. Following the success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa in Hindi, the makers of several Tamil films are also now eyeing the Bollywood market. Known for his clout in Bollywood, Boney Kapoor, the producer of Valimai has now started dubbing the film in Hindi.

Directed by H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame, Ajith plays an upright cop in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music and Nirav Shah has cranked the camera.

Huma Qureshi, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in the film. The makers have already completed the shoot and they are currently busy with the post-production works.

Valimai is slated to release for the Pongal Holidays 2022.

