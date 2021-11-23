'Valimai' to release on Jan 12?

The latest hot buzz in the industry is that January 12 is the release date for Thala Ajith's upcoming action entertainer Valimai.

The film's producer Boney Kapoor is planning to lock this date so that, he would get a long holiday weekend. Though January 12 is not a holiday, fans would watch the film on the opening day and the very next day (January 13). From January 14 to January 17, family audiences can watch the film.