Valimai trailer on January 1?

The latest hot buzz in the Kollywood media circle is that the theatrical trailer of Ajith Kumar's magnum opus Valimai is likely to be unveiled on January 1. While the makers are planning to complete the censor process of their feature film either by the end of this week or early next week, the trailer is likely to hit YouTube for New Year Day.

Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bay View Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai fame is directing the film.

Besides the Tamil version, the film is also likely to be dubbed in Telugu and Hindi, says a source close to the team.

Huma Qureshi, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the biggie and Nirav Shah has cranked the camera.