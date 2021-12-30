'Valimai' Trailer will be out today at 6.30 PM!

The most anticipated Valimai trailer is all set to be unveiled today at 6.30 PM on Zee Music Company's official YouTube channel.

In 2018, the trailer of Ajith's biggest blockbuster Viswasam was unveiled on December 30 so, the actor is said to have given his nod to launch the trailer of Valimai today. (December 30, 2021). It is also worth mentioning that Thursday is the auspicious day for Ajith as he is a staunch follower of Sai Baba.