'Valimai' Trailer will be out today at 6.30 PM!

The most anticipated Valimai trailer is all set to be unveiled today at 6.30 PM on Zee Music Company's official YouTube channel.
In 2018, the trailer of Ajith's biggest blockbuster Viswasam was unveiled on December 30 so, the actor is said to have given his nod to launch the trailer of Valimai today. (December 30, 2021). It is also worth mentioning that Thursday is the auspicious day for Ajith as he is a staunch follower of Sai Baba.
Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai fame is directing Valimai.
Sources say that the trailer will be action-packed with several bike stunts and Ajith's trademark punchlines.
Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film while Nirav Shah has cranked the camera. Valimai is scheduled to release this Pongal.