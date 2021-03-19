'Valimai' villain Kartikeya Gummakonda says he will complete his portion in three days!

Valimai villain Kartikeya Gummakonda has said that only three days shoot left in the Thala Ajith starrer. Kartikeya rose to fame with the controversial Telugu film RX100, he is one of the main villains in Valimai.

In a recent interview, Kartikeya has heaped praise on Ajith for his simplicity despite being a big star in Tamil. The actor also added that only three days chasing sequence left in the film and the makers have sought permission from the Spain Government.