Vamshi confirms his project with Thalapathy Vijay and Dil Raju

Vamshi Paidipally of Thozha and Maharshi fame has confirmed to a Telugu media house that he is going to direct Thalapathy Vijay's new film. The filmmaker has also added that it's going to be his most expensive film and the veteran producer Dil Raju's SVC Creations will be bankrolling the project.

Vamshi said that an official announcement will be made after the pandemic. But Vijay's fans are unhappy with the announcement, many thought that the actor would team up with Vetrimaaran, Sukumar, or Prashant Neel.

We hear that even before commencing Vamshi's film, Vijay would be completing his ongoing project with Nelson Dhilipkumar and he is also likely to team up with Lokesh Kangaraj for a new film to be produced by Lalit's 7 Screen Studio.

After completing Vamshi's film, Vijay would team up for Atlee, says a source close to the actor