Vamshi Paidipally’s persistence pays off!

It has been exactly three years since the release of ‘Maharshi’. The Mahesh Babu starrer was released on May 9, 2019. Exactly three years later, director Vamshi Paidipally can convince a superstar to act in his next movie.

He didn’t lose hope in the three years even after getting multiple rejections from top stars like Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan for his story. At last, he convinced another big star. Tamil superstar Thalapathi Vijay has given his agreement to director Vamshi Paidipally’s one-line story recently.

Vijay is currently acting in Tamil director Nelson Dileep Kumar’s film, which is produced by Sun Pictures. Vijay reportedly told Paidipally to prepare the script so that they could take the movie to the sets early next year. Dil Raju will produce it.

Paidipally’s persistence has finally paid off. When Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan have turned down to team up with him, Paidipally used all his contacts to convince Vijay, who is one of the biggest stars in India.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu