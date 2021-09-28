Vamshi: Thalapathy 66 will be enjoyed by everyone!

After offering prayers at Tirumala, director Vamshi has met the media. "After Maharshi's National Award, thought of visiting Tirumala but couldn't offer our prayers due to the pandemic. After the announcement of Thalapathy 66, both Dil Raju Garu and I felt that this is the right time", said Vamshi on the reason behind the visit.

Talking about Thalapathy 66, the director said: "We have just made the announcement. For now, I can say that the film will be enjoyed by everyone. Vijay sir always looks unique in his films. I think it's going to be a new experience for me to direct him in a Tamil film. We will be announcing more details in the coming days".

To be produced by Dil Raju, the makers are planning to rope in leading actors and technicians for the biggie!